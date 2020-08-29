Augur Hits One Day Volume of $13.01 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Augur has a market cap of $243.02 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $22.09 or 0.00192498 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Bitbns, Crex24 and Poloniex. Over the last week, Augur has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01653265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00169339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, Crex24, Upbit, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Koinex, Bithumb, ABCC, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Mercatox, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Kraken, GOPAX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bitsane, IDEX, Liqui, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Binance and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

