AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $990.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.