AtromG8 (AG8) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $170,750.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01653265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00169339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

AtromG8 Coin Trading

AtromG8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

