Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

