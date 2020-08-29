Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,853 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

QRVO opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

