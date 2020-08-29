Assetmark Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

BA stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.31. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

