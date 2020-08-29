Assetmark Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,726.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $344.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

