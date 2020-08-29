Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $424.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.80 and its 200-day moving average is $347.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,368 shares of company stock worth $79,121,179. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.