Assetmark Inc. Sells 24,358 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

