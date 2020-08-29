Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

