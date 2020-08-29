Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,959 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 52,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $214.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

