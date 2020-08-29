Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Comcast by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 57,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

