Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PCAR opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

