Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

