Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 42,392.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

