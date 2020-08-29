Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

