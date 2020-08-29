Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,929 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

