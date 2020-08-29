Assetmark Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 319,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 183,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWV opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.