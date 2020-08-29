Assetmark Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.