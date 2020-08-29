Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM opened at $82.03 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

