Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $108,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,190 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,944 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

LUV opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

