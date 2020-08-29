Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

