Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

