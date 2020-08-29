Assetmark Inc. Has $738,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.