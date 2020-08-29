Assetmark Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.