Assetmark Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

