Assetmark Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

