Assetmark Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $213.44 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

