Assetmark Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $200.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

