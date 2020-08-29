Assetmark Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. FBN Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.