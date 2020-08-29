Assetmark Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 303.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Wendys by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.