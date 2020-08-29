Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $507,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 10,103.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

