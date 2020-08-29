Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,732 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $18.78 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

