Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 658.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 165,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 177.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 265,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

