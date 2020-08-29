Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

