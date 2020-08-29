Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.