Assetmark Inc. Buys 317 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

COP opened at $38.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

