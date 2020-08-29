Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kemper by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kemper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.