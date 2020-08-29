Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,158 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.