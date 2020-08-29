Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.92. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

