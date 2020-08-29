ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

