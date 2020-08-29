Asian Dragon (AD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $56,746.54 and $20.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002514 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com



Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

