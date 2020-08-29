ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.78. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.