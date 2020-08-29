Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AANNF. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

