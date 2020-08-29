Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €6.77 ($7.97).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.67 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.65.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

