Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €4.60 by Barclays

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

AT1 stock opened at €4.67 ($5.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.65. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

