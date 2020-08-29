Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) shares fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.84. 3,416,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,248,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

