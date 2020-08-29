Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.64 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. Ark has a total market cap of $58.64 million and $3.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,697,632 coins and its circulating supply is 123,326,735 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptomate, COSS and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

