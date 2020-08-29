Argus Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lifted by Argus from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $289.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $3,248,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,860,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,355,000 after acquiring an additional 350,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,777,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.