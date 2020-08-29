Argus (ARGUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Argus has a market capitalization of $526.68 and $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argus has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.83 or 0.99293026 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00160299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

